Feb 17, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT

Timothy W. Thein - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & U.S. Machinery Analyst



Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining. Tim Thein here from Citigroup. Again, thanks for attending our industrials conference. We have a great lineup of global companies here presenting over 3 days. And continuing on that, we're very happy to again have Mark Smith, the CFO of Cummins, who's been a very consistent and long-time supporter of our conference, alongside Jack Kienzler who has the enviable task of filling the shoes of all the great Cummins IR leaders that have come before him. But -- and as we go through this, there should be something on the left-hand side of your screen. If you want to ask a question, just jot it down and I'll try and put that to Mark.



So again, with that, Mark, great to see you. Crazy to think that 12 months ago, we were sitting in Miami and I just remembered 80 -- 90% of the conversation being around China and how much it was costing you as factories were down. And then, of course, you go on to put up record numbers in China, so what a year.



Mark A. Smith