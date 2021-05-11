Cummins Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

N. Thomas Linebarger - Cummins Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Cummins 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Tom Linebarger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cummins, and I will chair today's meeting.



We are again holding this year's meeting virtually due to the ongoing public health impact of COVID-19 and to support the health and wellbeing of our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. We are encouraged by the vaccine rollout around the world and hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.



As in past years, we will hold the business portion of the meeting first. If you have not voted your shares yet or wish to change your vote, please do so now by clicking on the voting button towards the bottom right of your screen and follow the instructions there as the voting will end when the meeting is adjourned. After the meeting is adjourned, I will give a brief prerecorded business update and then we will take live questions until 11:40. (Operator Instructions)



So let's get started. The meeting is now called to order. On the call with