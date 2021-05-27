May 27, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT

Robert Hudson Salmon - Wolfe Research, LLC - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome back to the Wolfe Conference, Transport Conference. It's Thursday, May 27, 10:15 Eastern time. We're very pleased to have Mahesh Narang, President of Cummins Component segment; as well as Jack Kienzler, the Executive Director of Investor Relations.



So if -- with our fireside chat, we love to get your perspective what you're seeing across the global truck segments. which regions are performing better, which are struggling right now.



Mahesh Narang - Cummins Inc. - VP & President of Components Segment



Thanks, Rob, and thank you for having us. Both Jack and I are really happy to be here. So this is Mahesh and I'll start with just a brief overview of what we are seeing in our markets. And broadly, globally, we are just seeing extremely high demand region by region, but North America is significantly up, and we've upped the guidance. And a lot of our end markets are up. Heavy-duty is up around 45%. Medium-duty market in North America is up about 35%. And even