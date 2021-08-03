Q2 2021 Cummins Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Jack Kienzler - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins Results for the Second Quarter of 2021. Participating with me today are our Chairman and Executive -- Chief Executive Officer, Tom Linebarger; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Rumsey; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Smith. We will all be available for your questions at the end of the teleconference.



Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.