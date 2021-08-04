Aug 04, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome back from lunch. I hope everybody is wide awake and ready for an eventful afternoon. We're going to kick it off with fireside chat with Cummins and very pleased to welcome 3 folks from Cummins here to go through the story with us. Jennifer Rumsey is President and COO, and that's new. Last time we did this, Jennifer, you were in the different title. So I'd like to feel like we had a part in moving you forward.



Jennifer W. Rumsey - Cummins Inc. - President & COO



Yes. Thank you, thank you. Yes. I think last year I was leading the components business.



Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Absolutely. So Mark Smith is the CFO. Jack Kienzler looks after Investor Relations. I'm Steve Volkmann with Jefferies. I cover Cummins in case anyone didn't know that. And let's kick it off maybe with Jennifer. I mean you just reported earnings. Let's, kind of, go around the wor