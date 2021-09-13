Sep 13, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Courtney Yakavonis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Courtney Yakavonis, Morgan Stanley's U.S. Machinery Analyst. Before we begin, please note that for important disclosures see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
And next up, we have Cummins, the leading engine manufacturer for commercial truck, off-highway equipment and locos, who's also doing a ton of investment right now in hydrogen and battery electric. We are very fortunate to have with us today Jack Kienzler, Head of IR; and Matt Ruch, Manager of IR. Jack and Matt, thank you so much for joining us virtually today.
Jack Kienzler - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR
Thank you, Courtney, for having us, and thank you, everyone, for your interest.
Cummins Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 13, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...