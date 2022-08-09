Cummins Inc at Jefferies Industrials Conference Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Chirag M. Patel - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate



1:00 with Cummins. My name is Chirag Patel. I work with Stephen Volkmann covering the machinery space here at Jefferies on the equity research side. It's our pleasure to introduce Chris Clulow with -- he is VP of Investor Relations, and I'm butchering your last name, I'm sorry about that.



Christopher C. Clulow - Cummins Inc. - VP & Corporate Controller



It's been butchered my whole life. So it's natural, I can.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AssociateI was going to say that why don't we start out with just coming off of the second quarter here, just give us a big picture kind of an update on where things stand in the world.- Cummins Inc. - VP & Corporate ControllerYes. So nice to see everybody here. I think -- we were very happy with our second quarter. If you take me back a few years and say China is going to be the