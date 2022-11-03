Q3 2022 Cummins Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cummins Inc. Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Chris Clulow, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Christopher C. Clulow - Cummins Inc. - VP of IR



(technical difficulty) and Mark Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. We will all be available to answer questions at the end of the teleconference.



Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements express our forecasts, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and uncertainties.



More information regarding these risks and uncertainties is available in the forward-looking disclosure statement, in the slide