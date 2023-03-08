Cummins Inc at Evercore Industrials Conference Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Well, thank you, everybody. Excited to have Cummins, the best for last. This is our last official presentation for the 2-day conference. So very excited to have Cummins. So much to always talk about with Cummins just given all the different end markets you're in on-highway, off-highway, every aspect of technology evolution for emissions.



So a lot we can discuss and who better than having Brett Merritt here, who runs the On-Highway Engine business. So you touched it all.



Thanks David.



And Chris Clulow, obviously, Investor Relations not for a few years, but spent 5 years in Cummins even before that. So you have reached veteran status. Now Cummins can challenge anybody's like longevity argument. There