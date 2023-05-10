May 10, 2023 / 12:40PM GMT

Jerry David Revich - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



Good morning, everyone. I'm Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs, and really delighted to have with me Chris Clulow from Cummins. Chris is Head of Investor Relations. Chris, thank you so much for joining us.



Christopher C. Clulow - Cummins Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Jerry. Appreciate it.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VPSo Chris, maybe just to start the conversation. Cummins has really benefited from new regulations over time that have increased clean air regulations, and I wanted to start the conversation with you ahead of the EPA 2027 regulations to frame out the opportunity. First, can we just talk about your view of the technology path that we're going to see from Cummins and others for the 2027 standards. And then I would love to discuss the economics. But first, how do you see the engine evolving to hit the 2027 regulation?- Cummins