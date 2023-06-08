Jun 08, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Matthew Youssef Elkott - TD Cowen, Research Division - Director and Transportation, OEMs & Technology Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Matt Elkott, TD Cowen's machinery and transportation equipment analyst. I'm very pleased to be joined by Chris Clulow, Head of Investor Relations at Cummins.



I would say if an engine manufacturer can be a household name, Cummins is as close as it gets. And I do want to get to the different parts of the business later in the discussion. And if anything has been surprising in any end markets in the last month or so.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - Director and Transportation, OEMs & Technology AnalystBut Chris, let's start with your self-disrupting segment, Accelera. What is it and what goes under it?- Cummins Inc. - VP of IRGreat. Thanks, Matt, and thanks for having me today.So yes, our Accelera business, we're excited about. It's our kind of our self-disruption segment. So it i