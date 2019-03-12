Centene Corp at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 12, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Steven J. James Valiquette - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



I'm Steven Valete, the health care services analyst. We're going to kick things off with Centene. To my left here is Michael Neidorff, company CEO. And also, Ed Kroll from Investor Relations is here as well.



This will be a fireside chat. We'll fire off some ARS audience questions maybe somewhere in the middle of this session. I know people would love to hear from Michael on his thoughts on policy, D.C.-related topics, et cetera, so we'll start there and drill down a little more into the company specifics. So first, welcome.



Michael Frederic Neidorff - Centene Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystAll right. Great. So just to kick things off, progressive Democrats make the headlines on Medicare-for-All. I'm pretty sure most people have heard about that by now. But more moderate proposals such as public option