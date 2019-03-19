Centene Corp at Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Edmund E. Kroll - Centene Corporation - SVP, Finance & IR



Thanks to Oppenheimer for hosting us again, and all of you out on the webcast.



Now I'll get right into it. When I look at this chart, who we are, of course, we're headquartered in St. Louis. When I started at Centene almost 12 years ago, we were in 5 states, now we're in 32.



When I started, we were pretty much just doing Medicaid managed care for those states, and now we're doing multiple contracts in these 32 states including Medicare Advantage, the exchanges, all of our specialty companies, so it's been quite exciting to see how we've grown. And you can see these rankings, the number of employees, 47,300, wow. And we're #1 -- #61 in the Fortune 500, that's for 2017, so we'll see where we come out