Centene Corp at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 01:05PM GMT

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Peter Costa, Wells Fargo's healthcare services analyst. Thank you and welcome to 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. We have with us today, Centene Corporation, and speaking for Centene is going to be Ed Kroll, head of IR for the company. And Ed is going to do a little bit of presentation first, then we'll have some time for Q&A afterwards.



Ed, do you want to kick it off with some commentary?



Edmund E. Kroll - Centene Corporation - SVP, Finance & IR



Yes. Thanks, Peter, and thanks to Wells Fargo for having us again and to all of you for attending and everybody out on the webcast. I won't try to read this, but please refer to all the risk factors in our public filings. And here we go.



Every time we put this slide up, the numbers go up, the numbers get bigger. When I think back to when I started at Centene 12.5 years ago, just how big we've gotten, how much success there's been, kind of mind-boggling but very satisfyin