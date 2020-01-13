Centene Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 13, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Gary Paul Taylor - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good morning, everybody. Happy New Year. Can't believe we're already here again, but glad to see everybody here at 7:30. I'm Gary Taylor, I cover healthcare facilities and managed care for JPMorgan.



My pleasure to introduce Centene. Centene is a multiline insurance company, oriented towards government-sponsored programs. Generated over $76 billion of revenue in 2019 with over 15 million of enrollment across Medicaid exchanges, Medicare and Commercial group. And presenting this morning is, Michael Neidorff, who is the Chairman, President and CEO; and then breakout will be in Yorkshire, which is out down and to the left.



So Michael, just steam away.



Michael Frederic Neidorff - Centene Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Happy New Year. I always have to recognize Howard Cox where he is in the audience. He's one of our founding directors. And he can remember when the wheels almost fell off, more than once, and here we are at $75 billion, Howard. So it