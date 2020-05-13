May 13, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



All right. Great. I want to thank everyone for joining us to our -- at our virtual health care conference here at BofA. It's my pleasure to introduce Centene. Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care company, the largest health care exchange managed care company, one of the largest Medicare Advantage companies in the country and also has a global presence as well. Presenting today, we have Michael Neidorff, who's the Chairman, President and CEO. And Jennifer Gilligan from the Investor Relations is also on the line as well. And we're going to do some Q&A here. But maybe, Michael, do you want to start off with any prepared remarks before we jump in. I



Michael Frederic Neidorff - Centene Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



I think Erica Silver may be on as well. But I want to first -- I want to thank you, Kevin. And I want to welcome Jennifer to her first investor conference with us as Vice President of Finance and IR. So I ask you to join me in welcoming her. We just