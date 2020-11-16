Nov 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everybody. I appreciate everybody is up and ready for the kickoff of our first inaugural Bernstein Operating Decision Conference. And so this is a supplement to our Strategic Decision Conference, which happens in the spring and really takes the opportunity across industries to talk with CEOs about big strategic decisions they're making in their businesses. In the Operating Decision Conference, what we're doing is focusing it a bit more either on -- in my instance, on the most thematic and important areas in the health care system and other industries, might be looking at particular operating issues within those industries and things like that.



We're going to be talking with Centene and their CEO, Michael Neidorff. Just as background, Centene's been our top pick this year. We're really excited about the long-term opportunities associated with the safety net opportunities in the U.S. and the shift in government.



And with that, what I'd like to do is hand it over to Michael for