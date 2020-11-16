Nov 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst
Okay. Good morning, everybody. I appreciate everybody is up and ready for the kickoff of our first inaugural Bernstein Operating Decision Conference. And so this is a supplement to our Strategic Decision Conference, which happens in the spring and really takes the opportunity across industries to talk with CEOs about big strategic decisions they're making in their businesses. In the Operating Decision Conference, what we're doing is focusing it a bit more either on -- in my instance, on the most thematic and important areas in the health care system and other industries, might be looking at particular operating issues within those industries and things like that.
We're going to be talking with Centene and their CEO, Michael Neidorff. Just as background, Centene's been our top pick this year. We're really excited about the long-term opportunities associated with the safety net opportunities in the U.S. and the shift in government.
And with that, what I'd like to do is hand it over to Michael for
Centene Corp at Sanford C Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...