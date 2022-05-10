May 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst



All right. Good morning, ever1yone, and thank you for joining us for the 2022 version of the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Basic Materials Conference. It's really nice to see some of you in person for the first time in a long time. So thank you for attending. We have the requisite disclosure statement on the slides right now for you to read. I'm not going to go through it in detail.



With our first presentation kicking off the conference, we're really excited to have Honeywell's Vimal Kapur, who is the President and CEO of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies segment. It's a segment that has a lot of real interesting things that are occurring, and it should be a really good growth driver for the years to come. I know Vimal has got a few prepared remarks, so he's going to go through some slides to start, and then we'll kick it off with some Q&A.



Also for those in the audience right now, I will allow you guys to ask some questions as well. So feel free to raise your h