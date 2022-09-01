Sep 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Sean Christopher Meakim - Honeywell International Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. This is Sean Meakim, Vice President of Investor Relations for Honeywell. Welcome to the third quarter 2022 installment of the Honeywell Leadership Webcast Series. The purpose of this webcast is to provide our investors with the opportunity to hear from a wide range of Honeywell leaders on topics of special interest. Today, we would like to highlight Honeywell's innovation playbook and show how Honeywell's new products and breakthrough innovations are aligned to big, bold and disruptive ideas that will drive market growth for Honeywell.



Joining me today are Honeywell's Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, John Waldron; Honeywell's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Suresh Venkatarayalu; and Wolfe Research, Managing Director and Head of U.S. Electrical Equipment and Multi-Industry Research Analyst, Nigel Coe. This presentation and webcast are available on our website at www.honeywell.com/investor