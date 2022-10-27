Q3 2022 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Honeywell Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Meakim, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sean Christopher Meakim - Honeywell International Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Liz. Good morning, and welcome to Honeywell's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Chairman and CEO, Darius Adamczyk; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Lewis; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Vimal Kapur.



This call and webcast, including any non-GAAP reconciliations, are available on our website at www.honeywell.com/investor. Honeywell also uses our website as a means of disclosing information, which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor o