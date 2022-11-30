Nov 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

John Walsh -



All right. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 10th Annual Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference. We are very excited to have everyone here live and those joining us on the webcast. We're going to be kicking off the conference with Greg Lewis, Honeywell's SVP and CFO. Before we head into kind of a fireside format, just has a couple of prepared remarks to make.



Gregory Peter Lewis - Honeywell International Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Yes. So great, John. Thank you very much. Really happy to be here, and I'll fly right through this pretty quickly so we can get to the conversation.



So one thing, I guess, I would want everyone to take away is when you think about Honeywell, we're very well known for our execution culture. And that is what we pride ourselves on. And as we think about what's in front of us now we feel very strongly positive about a lot of the trends that are going to help our business as we go forward from here. We've done a lot from a supply chain transformation, a digital transformation perspective has served us super well t