Feb 21, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head



All right. I think we're going to get started. Very happy for you all to be here. Again, most of you know me. I'm Andy Kaplowitz from Citigroup. Very excited to welcome you to the Citigroup Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference. We've got a great lineup for you guys over 3 days, 115 companies.



We start with one of the best companies, one of the largest companies in Honeywell. Very excited to have Honeywell with us. I don't think Greg Lewis needs any introduction. It's been sort of a great time over the last few years. And so we appreciate Greg being here with us.



Greg, I know you have a few slides that you want to talk to. So you'll talk to the slides and then we'll get into a sort of normal fireside chat format. So again, we very much appreciate you being here.



Gregory Peter Lewis - Honeywell International Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Great. Thanks. Well, thanks, Andy. It's hard to believe it's been a year since last time we were together.



