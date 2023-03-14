Mar 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



One of the JPMorgan 2023 Industrials Conference. My name is Steve Tusa. I'm the electrical equipment and multi-industry analyst here. Hopefully, you guys have a ton of good meetings, and we certainly have some good content. I think 14, 15 companies that we have across a broad spectrum of verticals. We're starting this morning with Honeywell, some news that will obviously follow-up on in our Q&A. With, I guess, now outgoing CEO, Darius Adamczyk. And CEO-elect or new CEO, Vimal Kapur, here on stage. That was announced about an hour ago this morning. We'll dive into that.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MDBut I guess, thanks for being here, guys. And start with Darius. 7 years is not quite a normal tenure for most of the CEOs that I've covered. I mean I think there are some that have certainly stayed way too long. But 7 is a pretty short period of time. Talk about the mindset here and how you progress through this decision?