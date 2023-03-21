Mar 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Thanks so much. The opening presentation, we have Honeywell. Thanks so much. Sean, thank you. And presenting, we have Mike Madsen, President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. I think Mike has a couple of slides, that he will present, and then we're going to go into a fireside style chat. Mike, welcome. Welcome to London. Great to have you here.



Michael R. Madsen - Honeywell International Inc. - President & CEO of Aerospace



Likewise, thank you, Andrew. Good morning everybody, and we'll get right into it. Just a few slides maybe paint a picture of what the business is looking like this year and a few things that we see shaping up over the next few years.



First of all, I would say we feel very fortunate to be in the aerospace business right now. It's a great time to be an aerospace supplier. I've never seen a set up as strong and positive as it is right now. Strong OEM growth in both Air Transport and Business Aviation, strong aftermarket in both areas. And I think a stabilizing in a more clear