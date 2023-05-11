Honeywell International Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



(presentation)



Welcome to Honeywell's 2023 Investor Day. Please welcome Vice President of Investor Relations, Sean Meakim.



Sean Christopher Meakim - Honeywell International Inc. - VP of IR



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Honeywell's 2023 Investor Day, which we're very excited to host here at the NASDAQ market site in New York City. It's great to see so many familiar faces. I don't know, we've seen all of you in one room in a number of years. So really great to see.



Honeywell first listed our shares on the NASDAQ in 2021. This morning, Darius and Vimal had the opportunity to ring the opening bell along with their leadership team and group of 30, 40 employees of Honeywell. It's been a great partnership with NASDAQ. So I want to thank NASDAQ for their great partnership with us so far.



We have a lot of great content to share. But first, you all just take a moment, just check your phones and make sure you silence them for us, please. For those listening on the webcast, you'll be able to follow along with