May 23, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Okay. So I think the webcast's live. So Greg Lewis, SVP and CFO of Honeywell, thanks for being here.
Gregory Peter Lewis - Honeywell International Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you.
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst
And Greg, I know you've got some opening slides. So...
Gregory Peter Lewis - Honeywell International Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Yes, just really quickly and -- thank you very much. Appreciate that. That's helpful.
Okay? Well, while that's coming up, it's feels like a year ago already, but it was maybe 10 days ago, we just did our Investor Day. So really happy to be here. So thanks for having us.
It's an exciting time for Honeywell. We've talked about this before, the markets are continuing to be a pretty volatile place. The latest, of course, is the debt ceiling fund that's happening right now. But Honeywell continues to deliver
Honeywell International Inc at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript
May 23, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...