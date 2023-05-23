May 23, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. So I think the webcast's live. So Greg Lewis, SVP and CFO of Honeywell, thanks for being here.



Gregory Peter Lewis - Honeywell International Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you.



Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst



And Greg, I know you've got some opening slides. So...



Gregory Peter Lewis - Honeywell International Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Yes, just really quickly and -- thank you very much. Appreciate that. That's helpful.



Okay? Well, while that's coming up, it's feels like a year ago already, but it was maybe 10 days ago, we just did our Investor Day. So really happy to be here. So thanks for having us.



It's an exciting time for Honeywell. We've talked about this before, the markets are continuing to be a pretty volatile place. The latest, of course, is the debt ceiling fund that's happening right now. But Honeywell continues to deliver