Dec 01, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter 2023 installment of the Honeywell Leadership Webcast Series. The purpose of these webcasts is to provide our investors with the opportunity to hear from a wide range of Honeywell leaders on topics of special interest. For example, in March, we hosted a discussion on the many ways that Honeywell is driving decarbonization for ourselves and our customers. These webcasts are available on our Investor Relations website.



Today, we'll host a discussion on Honeywell's upcoming realignment and other key topics with our senior leadership team. Joining me today from Honeywell are Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Kapur; and Senior Vice President