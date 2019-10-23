Oct 23, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Head of Investor Relations, Andy Simanek.



Andrew Simanek - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - VP, Head of IR & Director



All right. So good afternoon, everyone. Sorry for the delay, a little technical issue. If you have a monitor in front of you, please do not unplug it. Anyway, so let's get started today. So appreciate everyone coming downtown here to the New York Stock Exchange and for those of you joining us on the web. So I think I know most of you, but I'm Andy Simanek, Head of Investor Relations here. I'd just like to welcome everybody to the 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Securities Analyst Meeting.



So before we get started, just like to go over some logistics and the agenda for the day. So in a few moments, we'll have Antonio on stage, and he'll go over the evolution of HPE with his CEO update from vision to growth. That should run us to about 3:45-or-so, and then we'll take a short break. We'll come back at 4:00 after the market closes, and we'll have our Chief Financial Of