Dec 10, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

Munjal Rajendra Shah - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst of IT Hardware



We'll get started here. Good morning, everyone. My name is Munjal Shah. I'm a technology research analyst here at UBS, and we're very pleased to have HP Enterprise with us. From HP Enterprise, we have Tarek Robbiati, CFO. Tarek, thank you for joining us.



Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning, Munjal. Thank you for having us. Thank you very much.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst of IT HardwareI'll just start off. You've been with the company for over a year now. You come from a telecom background. Could you just give us, at a high level, what do you see as trends in enterprise IT and where do you see opportunities for Hewlett Packard Enterprise?- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CF