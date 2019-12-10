Dec 10, 2019 / 06:50PM GMT
Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
You ready?
Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CFO
I am.
Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Great. Well, folks, thanks for joining us this afternoon. My name is Simon Leopold, data infrastructure analyst here at Raymond James. So next up we've got HP Enterprise and Tarek Robbiati, the Chief Financial Officer. And so format for the presentation will be a fireside chat. And so I've prepared a number of questions, and we'll check with the audience towards the end to see if any folks have something. And I imagine, we still have some stragglers, as we tend to get that. But maybe the way I'd like to start to open is how you'd like to introduce HP Enterprise to a new investor, so kind of the introduction, the elevator pitch.
Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP &
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Transcript
Dec 10, 2019 / 06:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...