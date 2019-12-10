Dec 10, 2019 / 06:50PM GMT

Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



You ready?



Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CFO



I am.



Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, folks, thanks for joining us this afternoon. My name is Simon Leopold, data infrastructure analyst here at Raymond James. So next up we've got HP Enterprise and Tarek Robbiati, the Chief Financial Officer. And so format for the presentation will be a fireside chat. And so I've prepared a number of questions, and we'll check with the audience towards the end to see if any folks have something. And I imagine, we still have some stragglers, as we tend to get that. But maybe the way I'd like to start to open is how you'd like to introduce HP Enterprise to a new investor, so kind of the introduction, the elevator pitch.



Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP &