Dec 12, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD



Hello. Thank you for joining us here. Tim Long, IT hardware, comm equipment analyst here at Barclays. Happy to have Hewlett Packard Enterprise here with today. Tarek, CFO. Relatively new still, but really appreciate the time. And maybe we'll just start off with something a little bit high level. I mean it's obviously the hardware space kind of had some really good times 1 year or 2 ago, and a little bit more challenges. So maybe if you can just talk a little bit high level about kind of what you guys are seeing from a demand environment across the main markets.



Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CFO



Certainly. So first of all, thank you, Tim, for having me here with you today. Very glad to be here at the Barclays conference. I think it's a great way to start our discussion. And particularly, when you look at fiscal year '17 and '18 and what that meant for the whole IT hardware space. When you look at those 2 years, tax reform has played a key role. And there w