Jan 31, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Michelle Mullineaux;JUST Capital;Chief Communications Officer -



Good morning, everyone. I'm Michelle Mullineaux, the Chief Communications Officer at JUST Capital, and we're delighted to welcome you to our latest quarterly JUST call. Today, I'm pleased to introduce Antonio Neri, the President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprises; and my colleague, Martin Whittaker, the CEO of JUST Capital. Hopefully, many of you caught the segments that just aired on CNBC, with Andrew Ross Sorkin. If not, stay tuned, we'll showcase it out on our recap next week.



A few housekeeping notes just to get us started. If you've logged into the Intrado platform, you'll see a presentation up on your screen right now. This call is being recorded, and you'll be able to replay it later on demand. We'll also feature it on JUST Capital's website. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, I'm going to hand it over to Martin. Take it away.



Martin Whittaker;JUST Capital;CEO -



Thanks, Michelle. Good morning, everybody. Antonio, th