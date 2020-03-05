Mar 05, 2020 / 06:55PM GMT

Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst



Good morning. I'm Katy Huberty, and I'm really pleased to welcome Antonio Neri, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Antonio has been with the company for over 20 years but took over as CEO in early 2018 and, since that time, has delivered on meeting or beating earnings; but I think, importantly, done so while accelerating investment that you've seen in double-digit R&D growth. So thank you for being here today.



Antonio Fabio Neri - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - CEO, President & Director



Thanks for having me.



Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst



Before we start, let me just say that Morgan Stanley disclosures can be found at the registration desk or on our website. So with that behind us, we can jump right into it.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research AnalystAntonio, y