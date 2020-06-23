Jun 23, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Daisy McAndrew - - Journalist



Well, hello, and a very warm welcome to the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Discover Virtual Experience. I'm Daisy McAndrew.



Tim Stenovec - Cheddar - Anchor



And I'm Tim Stenovec. To say that this HPE Discover is like no other is an understatement. The state of the world, amid a global pandemic, has changed everything, and it's hit very close to home for HPE.



Daisy McAndrew - - Journalist



Well, it certainly has, Tim, because HPE's CEO, Antonio Neri, himself recently shared that he tested positive for COVID-19. But I am so pleased to say that Antonio is able to join us today to talk about all that's ahead for this HPE Discover Virtual Experience. Antonio, before we talk business, I know the entire community, including myself, really wants to know, how are you feeling?



Antonio Fabio Neri - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - CEO, President & Director



Well, first of all, hi, Daisy, and thanks for having me today. I feel much better. I'm now into the