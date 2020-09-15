Sep 15, 2020 / 08:40PM GMT

Kanghui Ong - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everybody, and welcome to the closing session of the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. My name is Jeriel Ong. I am the IT hardware analyst here at Deutsche Bank. And with me, we have Hewlett Packard Enterprise. And specifically, we have Tarek Robbiati, the CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Tarek?



Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CFO



Good afternoon, Jeriel, and good afternoon, everyone. I hope you're all well and safe. Jeriel, thank you for having me today present at the Deutsche Bank conference. I wanted also to introduce you and the audience to a key member of my team, Jon Faust. Jon is the CFO of Aruba, our edge business. And I asked him to join me so that in case you have any questions pertaining to how is our business doing, and how is Aruba doing in particular, we can have him share his perspective with us.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst