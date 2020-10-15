Oct 15, 2020 / 07:15PM GMT

Andrew Simanek - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - VP, Head of IR & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Andy Simanek, VP and Head of Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Virtual Securities Analyst Meeting. While we'd love to be hosting you in person, we're still very pleased to connect with you virtually. We have a great lineup of presenters and content to share with you over the next couple of hours.



Before we get started, I'd just like to go over some logistics and the agenda for the day. In a few moments, Antonio will kick us off to discuss our vision, strategy and the tremendous opportunity in front of us. Throughout his presentation, he will be joined by Keerti Melkote, who heads our Intelligent Edge business; Pete Ungaro, who heads up High Performance Computing; and Keith White, who heads our GreenLake cloud services business to provide additional insights into some of the most exciting areas of our portfolio. That should run us until about 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time, when we'll transition to our Chief