Q4 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cole, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Mr. Andrew Simanek, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Andrew Simanek - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - VP, Head of IR & Director



Great. Thanks, Cole. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Andy Simanek, Head of Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tarek Robbiati, HPE's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call over to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. We posted the pre