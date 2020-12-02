Dec 02, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking Equipment and Senior Analyst



Thank you. Thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon. I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the IT, hardware and semiconductor analyst here at Wells Fargo. Extremely excited to have with us Keith White, the General Manager of HPE's GreenLake Cloud Services offerings.



First of all, Keith, thank you so much for joining us. It's going to be a great discussion given the importance of GreenLake at HPE.



But before we go to you, I've been told that let's pass it over to Marcus Kupferschmidt to kind of run through a quick -- this safe harbor.



Marcus L. Kupferschmidt - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Director of IR and Business Intelligence



Thanks, Aaron. Before we start, let me take a moment to read our disclosures. You'll hear some forward-looking statements in today's discussion. These are based on risks and assumptions that are described in our annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Our actual results could di