Dec 02, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT
Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking Equipment and Senior Analyst
Thank you. Thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon. I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the IT, hardware and semiconductor analyst here at Wells Fargo. Extremely excited to have with us Keith White, the General Manager of HPE's GreenLake Cloud Services offerings.
First of all, Keith, thank you so much for joining us. It's going to be a great discussion given the importance of GreenLake at HPE.
But before we go to you, I've been told that let's pass it over to Marcus Kupferschmidt to kind of run through a quick -- this safe harbor.
Marcus L. Kupferschmidt - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Director of IR and Business Intelligence
Thanks, Aaron. Before we start, let me take a moment to read our disclosures. You'll hear some forward-looking statements in today's discussion. These are based on risks and assumptions that are described in our annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Our actual results could di
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co at Wells Fargo TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 02, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...