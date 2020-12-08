Dec 08, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Well, folks, thank you for joining us. This is Simon Leopold, Raymond James, data infrastructure analyst. Appreciate you joining us at our annual tech conference this year held virtually in the cloud.
Our next session is with HP Enterprise, and our guests in this fireside chat include Keerti Melkote, who is President of the Intelligent Edge and founder of Aruba Networks; as well as his colleague, Jonathan Faust, who's the Chief Financial Officer of the Intelligent Edge business unit. We also have Nancy Lee, who handles part of the Investor Relations team with HP.
And so Nancy, I think you've got some safe harbor comments before we get into our discussion.
Nancy Lee -
Thanks, Simon. My name is Nancy Lee, Director of Investor Relations at HPE. Before we start, let me take a moment to read our disclosures. You will hear some forward-looking statements in today's discussion. They are based on risks and assumptions that are described in our annual report on Fo
