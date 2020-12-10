Dec 10, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking Analyst



Hello, everybody. Tim Long here at Barclays. Thank you for joining us for this fireside chat with HP Enterprise. We have Pete Ungaro with us, who is General Manager for the high-performance computing and mission-critical solutions group.



Pete did come over from the Cray acquisition a year or so ago. And we're really looking forward to the discussion. Before we start, I'm going to throw it over to Marcus to read a quick disclosure.



Marcus L. Kupferschmidt - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Director of IR and Business Intelligence



Thanks, Tim. Can you hear me okay?



Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking Analyst



Yes.



Marcus L. Kupferschmidt - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Director of IR and Business Intelligence



All right. Great. Before we start, let me take a moment