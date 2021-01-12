Jan 12, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT
Roderick B. Hall - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
Good morning, everyone. We're back. I have the pleasure of hosting Hewlett Packard Enterprise. We've got Antonio Neri, the CEO of the company. So welcome, Antonio. Thanks for joining us.
Antonio Fabio Neri - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Rod.
Roderick B. Hall - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
(inaudible) And then we've also got Marcus Kupferschmidt here, Head of IR in the Investor Relations function. Marcus, I know you have a statement you want to read, so please go ahead and do that. And I think I may have just given you a promotion as well. So I know you're one of the IR people at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. So go ahead and read your statement, and then I'll kick off with some questions.
Marcus L. Kupferschmidt - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Director of IR and Business Intelligence
Thank you, Rod, and I appreciate you promoted me, an
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 12, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...