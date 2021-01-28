Jan 28, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good morning, good afternoon, folks. This is Simon Leopold, Raymond James data infrastructure analyst, and I'm pleased to add that you're able to join us today for one of our virtual gathering series, a fireside chat with a number of folks from the management at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HPE. We have with us today the CFO, Tarek Robbiati; as well as Ian Fowlis, who's SVP of HPE Financial Services; and the CFO of Products and Services, Tim Murphy; as well as Nancy Lee, who's a member of the Investor Relations team.
So I've prepared some questions, but certainly, if folks do have questions, they'd like to use either the Zoom features or you can e-mail me at [email protected] on the bottom of the welcome slide there. And I'll go through my questions, and we'll have, I think, a good focus on the financial situation, particularly trying to drill down some more on HPE Financial Services, a topic we've argued is not well appreciated, as well as digging into some of the details around the cash
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Fireside Chat Hosted By Raymond James Financial Inc Transcript
Jan 28, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
