Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co at Wells Fargo Webinar Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, if you are a member of the press or media, please disconnect at this time. This is a restricted line. Any unauthorized party in this meeting or any unauthorized use of the information communicated in this meeting is subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Any unauthorized person, including the media, who is on the line at this time, please disconnect. Please note, today's call is being recorded.



Andrew Simanek - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - VP, Head of IR & Director



Hey. Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. We're pleased to have Wells Fargo, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo, host our CEO, Antonio Neri. And Aaron, I'll kick it over to you in a second to kick things off. But very -- first, I have to start off with a few disclosures. So you'll hear some forward-looking statements in today's discussion. These are based on risks and assumptions that are described in our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Our actua