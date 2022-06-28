Jun 28, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Please welcome President and Chief Executive Officer, HPE, Antonio Neri.



Antonio Fabio Neri - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, and welcome to HPE Discover 2022. -- wow, look at the amount of people we have today here. After 3 long and challenging years, we are back together meeting in person in Las Vega. How cool is that -- it is great to see many of you here. We have more than 8,000 customers and partners across hundreds of enterprises from 97 countries all coming together under one roof. And I would like to extend our warm welcome to the hundreds of thousands of people joining us remotely from around the globe. What a joy is to be able to connect so seamlessly with all of you, both near and far.



On behalf of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, we are honored that you chose to spend your time with us today, and I'm personally excited to share more about what is coming next. But before we dive into the future, I want to take a moment to reflect where we are right now. As I look at our audience today, I'm reminded t