Q4 2022 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. My name is Chuck, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Mr. Jeff Kvaal, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Jeffrey Thomas Kvaal - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Senior Director of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you, Chuck. I'm Jeff Kvaal, Head of Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tarek Robbiati, HPE's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. We posted the press