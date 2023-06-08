Jun 08, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Americas Equity Research



Conference. I'm Wamsi Mohan. I cover IT Hardware. Delighted to welcome HPE CFO, Tarek Robbiati. You all know Tarek. He's been CFO now since 2018. So seen some cycles here recently and navigated a lot of cross current. So Tarek, thanks so much for joining us here today.



Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Wamsi, for having me one more time. Very happy to be here with you and your clients.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Americas Equity ResearchThank you so much.So Tarek, it's been an interesting year, right, at SAM. I think you guided revenues 2% to 4%, then you went through a quarter, you kind of doubled to 5% to 7%. And more recently, it's come down on a reported basis to 1% to 3%. So can you talk a little bit about some of the dynamics that caused these kind of large swings in revenue?