Q4 2023 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gary, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Jeff Kvaal, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Jeffrey Thomas Kvaal - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Head of IR



Thanks, Gary, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jeff Kvaal. I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal 2023 4th quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Cox, HPE's Senior Vice President, Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. We have posted the press release and the slide presentation accompanying the release on our HPE Investor Relat