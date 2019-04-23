HP Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the HP Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chip Bergh, Chairman of HP Board. Please go ahead sir.



Charles Victor Bergh - HP Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. We're glad you could join us for HP Inc.'s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Meeting is now called to order. I'm Chip Bergh, Chairman of the Board of HP. I'm joined here by Dion Weisler, HP's CEO, President and Director; Kim Rivera, HP's President of Strategy and Business Management and Chief Legal Officer; and Beth Howe, HP's Head of Investor Relations.



It has been yet another exciting year for the company as we continue to position the business for long-term sustainable growth. From growing our diverse board to accelerating our momentum in services, solutions and 3D printing and driving strong business growth, we have much to be proud of at HP. We are looking forward to walking you through some of the details of our progress.



Today's virtual meeting is a live audio webcast.