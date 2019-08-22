Q3 2019 HP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. I'm Beth Howe, Head of Investor Relations for HP Inc., and I'd like to welcome you to the fiscal 2019 third quarter earnings conference call with Dion Weisler, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Fieler, HP's Chief Financial Officer; and Enrique Lores, HP's President of Imaging & Printing.



Before handing the call over to Dion, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available on our website shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. We've posted the earnings release and the accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.