HP Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT

Jim Suva - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director



I'm the IT, hardware and technology analyst here at Citigroup investment research. This session, which is being webcast as well as in person live here in New York City, is with HP Inc., the printing and PC company. Importantly, I do want to note because this is being webcast, there is a microphone that will be distributed around the room. We have a very full room here, so we do ask that you please raise your hand so we can get the microphone to you so those on the webcast who couldn't make it to New York can also hear the questions.



But before doing so, I'd like to introduce who we have here in the room with us from HP Inc., and that is the Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, Steve Fieler. And in doing so, I have a handful of questions kind of to warm things up, and then we'll turn it over to investors for ample time. I do want to reference that on the screen being displayed here in the room is HP Inc.'s safe harbor statements, so we do want to reference you to both read that as well as to their webcast -- I'm sorry, their website will have the co